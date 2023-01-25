BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin

The singer and rapper V made ARMY emotional when talking about fellow member Jin during a live session on Weverse on Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported.



The 27-year-singer told ARMY that he held the live session because he was bored. He said that "I'll come again later when I feel bored. I don't really use the phone a lot these days. I ordered some expensive strawberries. I'll now go to eat them."

V also wished his fans the Korean New Year and said that "You guys, be happy, be healthy. don't get sick. Do well and work hard today as well and receive a lot of blessings this new year and be healthy and happy and don't get sick or hurt."

BTS star about his bandmate Jin said, "Around this time, Jin would come saying, ‘Hiyo! (in the comments)."

He further said that "Jin contacted me recently, he said he’s working hard."