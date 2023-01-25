 
Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch
Drew Barrymore has recently given a comical touch to the viral dance from the horror movie M3GAN for her daytime talk show on Tuesday.

Drew took to Instagram and posted a BTS video in which she channelled the movie’s title character, a humanoid doll, and recreated dance scene.

In the beginning of the clip, Ross Mathews, the Drew Barrymore Show’s co-host, was in shock and called out the name “M3GAN” loudly.

Drew could be seen wearing the killer doll’s signature attire, which included tan dress over a striped long-sleeve shirt. She paired it with red-and-white scarf tied in a bow, white tights while the actress completed her look with M3GAN's long, wavy blonde locks.

As soon as Ross said M3GAN, Drew began miming the doll’s dance moves like in the movie.

To this, Ross remarked, “Cute dress,” and ran away.

Captioning the post, the Never Been Kissed actress wrote, “M3GAN has taken over The Drew Barrymore Show!”

One user commented, “DR3W got some moves.”

Another added, “Nailed it.”

For the unversed, the movie revolves around Gemma (played by Allison Williams) who works as a roboticist at a high-tech company and takes care of her niece Cady (played by Violent McGraw), the doll’s onscreen owner.

