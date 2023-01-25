 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death
Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death

Anne Heche’s teenage son Atlas Heche Tupper has recently opened up about his mother’s legacy following the release of her posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne.

On Tuesday, Atlas issued a statement for the first time to The Los Angeles Inquisitor six months after the actress “fatal car accident”.

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend,” said the 14-year-old in a statement.

He continued, “She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

James Tupper, the former partner of Anne and father of Atlas, also paid homage, stating, “Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and, in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy."

“She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds,” he added.

In the new memoir, Anne addressed her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, the abuse she suffered as a child and lots more from the industry.

In addition to Atlas, Anne shared another 20-year-old son Homer with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks

Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks
Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie

Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie
Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him
Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch

Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch
Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why

Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why
Netflix 'You' tests fans knowledge with Prof. Moore's latest 'Pop Quiz'

Netflix 'You' tests fans knowledge with Prof. Moore's latest 'Pop Quiz'

King Charles, Princess Anne need to know what astrologer says about them

King Charles, Princess Anne need to know what astrologer says about them
Sarah Ferguson showers love over Princess Eugenie as she's expecting second child

Sarah Ferguson showers love over Princess Eugenie as she's expecting second child
Prince George to encounter ‘tough challenges’ when becomes king

Prince George to encounter ‘tough challenges’ when becomes king
Astrologer's another prediction about royal family comes true

Astrologer's another prediction about royal family comes true
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replacement not ABC priority?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replacement not ABC priority?
Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry

Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry