Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death

Anne Heche’s teenage son Atlas Heche Tupper has recently opened up about his mother’s legacy following the release of her posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne.



On Tuesday, Atlas issued a statement for the first time to The Los Angeles Inquisitor six months after the actress “fatal car accident”.

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend,” said the 14-year-old in a statement.

He continued, “She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

James Tupper, the former partner of Anne and father of Atlas, also paid homage, stating, “Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and, in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy."

“She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds,” he added.

In the new memoir, Anne addressed her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, the abuse she suffered as a child and lots more from the industry.

In addition to Atlas, Anne shared another 20-year-old son Homer with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.