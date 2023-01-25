 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Matty Haely's mom Denise Welch admits she asks his girlfriends if they want to have children

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Matty Haelys mom Denise Welch admits she asks his girlfriends if they want to have children

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy's mom, Denise Welch admitted that she asks his girlfriends whether they are interested in having children.

On Wednesday, January 25, Denise Welch, who is a former Coronation Street star, spoke on ITV's Loose Women on the issue of asking couples about having children.

She said she does like to ask her son's partners and believes that it's "fundamental."

According to Daily Mail, the 64-year-old said, "If Matty had a steady girlfriend, I do like to ask if she would be somebody that would want to have a family."

She continued, "Because I watch a lot of rubbish reality television but one of the [similarities] is the amount of people on these shows (like 90 Day Fiancé and all of these things that i love to watch) is that they get married without really securing the conversation of having children. And it’s fundamental."

The Loose Women's co-host shares the 1975 musician, 33, and actor Louis, 22, with ex-husband and Benidorm star Tim Healy.

Matty Healy is reported to be secretly dating a Canadian model and influencer, following split from FKA twigs.

More From Entertainment:

Brendan Fraser shares his reaction to first Oscar nomination

Brendan Fraser shares his reaction to first Oscar nomination

King Charles wife Camilla receives warm welcome as she arrives in Lacock with two rescue dogs

King Charles wife Camilla receives warm welcome as she arrives in Lacock with two rescue dogs
'80 For Brady' ladies express their love for Tom Brady

'80 For Brady' ladies express their love for Tom Brady
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given sincere advice by their friend Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given sincere advice by their friend Omid Scobie
Paris Hilton received Kim Kardashian's advice on fertility before having first child via surrogacy

Paris Hilton received Kim Kardashian's advice on fertility before having first child via surrogacy
Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out ‘unabashed misogyny’ in Hollywood after Oscar snub

Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out ‘unabashed misogyny’ in Hollywood after Oscar snub
Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted on set of their upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves': Wearing similar outfits

Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted on set of their upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves': Wearing similar outfits
Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian nominated in the Oscars Best Actress category: 'It's about time'

Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian nominated in the Oscars Best Actress category: 'It's about time'
'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones is all praise for Netflix series and 'marvellous' co-star Jenna Ortega

'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones is all praise for Netflix series and 'marvellous' co-star Jenna Ortega
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of losing their 'staunch supporters'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of losing their 'staunch supporters'
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she 'don't have any friends left' after getting fame on the dating show

'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she 'don't have any friends left' after getting fame on the dating show
Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks

Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks