 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears house visited by cops her Instagram goes missing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Britney Spears got a police visit this week, arranged by her fans.

The popstar's admirers got worried when her Instagram account disappeared out of thin air.

TMZ reports: "Fans became alarmed, believing the deleted account meant Britney was in trouble ... and called the Ventura Co. Sheriff's Office."

"Britney's home and determined there was no reason to believe she was in danger. It's unclear if they spoke to Britney directly, or if someone else assured them she was OK," they added.

This comes days after Britney was spotted in a verbal argument with her husband, Sam Asghar, at a restaurant.

