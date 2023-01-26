 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about 'legendary mistake' of shaving head

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Prince Harry talks about a 'legendary mistake' he made back in the days.

The Duke of Sussex writes in memoir 'Spare' about the incident where he cheekily decided to shave off his head.

Prince Harry writes in his memoir: "Near the end of my first half we hit on something supremely stupid. Someone suggested that my hair was a complete disaster. Like grass on the moors."

He adds: "Well…what can be done? Let me have a go at it. You? Yeah. Let me shave it off. Hm. That didn’t sound right. But I wanted to go along. I wanted to be a top bloke. A funny bloke. All right."

The Duke continues: "Someone fetched the clippers. Someone pushed me into a chair. How quickly, how blithely, after a lifetime of healthy growth, it all went cascading off my head. When the cutter was done I looked down, saw a dozen pyramids of ginger on the floor, like red volcanoes seen from a plane, and knew I’d made a legendary mistake. I ran to the mirror. Suspicion confirmed. I screamed in horror. My mates screamed too. With laughter. I ran in circles. I wanted to reverse time."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma

Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma
Prince Harry likes to make friends who don't remind him 'he is Spare'

Prince Harry likes to make friends who don't remind him 'he is Spare'
Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide

Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide
Princess Charlotte has to wait for death of THIS royal before getting real title

Princess Charlotte has to wait for death of THIS royal before getting real title
Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'

Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests
Britney Spears house visited by cops after her Instagram goes missing

Britney Spears house visited by cops after her Instagram goes missing
North West to debut in 'PAW Patrol' alongside mother Kim Kardashian

North West to debut in 'PAW Patrol' alongside mother Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison
Jeremy Renner got into snowplough accident trying to save nephew

Jeremy Renner got into snowplough accident trying to save nephew