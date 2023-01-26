 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 26 2023
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Pakistan unearths India’s plans of false flag operation in IIOJK

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in occupied Jammu. — Reuters/File
  • Pakistani intelligence agencies identify three individuals expected to play a key role.
  • DSP Prashanna was tasked with supervising the whole activity.
  • India had planned to blame Pakistan for this false flag operation.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies have unearthed India’s plans of a false flag operation of alleged infiltration into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) made on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the country’s Republic Day — January 26.

According to the script unearthed by sleuths, the false flag operation was to be carried out by the Indian army and police personnel in the Poonch Sector of IIOJK near the Line of Control (LoC) and would be blamed on Pakistan.

The Pakistani intelligence agencies identified three individuals who would play a key role in New Delhi’s plan.

Bashir, an agent of India’s 93 Infantry Brigade, and two fellow companions identified as Alam and Aslam were to be the main perpetrators of the false flag operation.

As per the plan, Bashir was tasked to recruit locals who would then be presented as alleged terror agents attempting to infiltrate into India from Pakistan and then participate in surreptitious activities in the IIOJK by planting bombs – including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) – which would be used to ambush troops from the Indian Army’s 93 Brigade of the Dogra Regiment.

They would infiltrate into the IIOJK from the Jashkwal area of the Azad Jammu Kashmir side.

As per the script, India would foil the plan by capturing the men upon their entry into the IIOJK in a pre-planned way at a point near a mosque in the area.

Later, the script showed that the Indian Army and police would recover some literature and other materials, including a cache of weapons and explosives.

As per Pakistani intelligence agencies, DSP Prashanna of the Indian police was tasked with supervising the false flag operation.

India’s Republic Day is an annual national holiday celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of India’s Constitution on that day in 1950.

It marks the end of India’s transitional period from a British colony to an independent republic.

