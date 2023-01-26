John Legend shares adorable picture with baby Esti Maxine, ‘our new love’

John Legend has sent the internet into emotional meltdown as he shared an adorable new click with his newborn baby girl, Esti Maxine.

The proud dad, 44, took to his Instagram on Thursday and dropped a heartwarming new picture while holding Esti, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Legend was seen smiling as he posed for the Instagram snap with Esti, who was born earlier this month. He sported a cozy turtleneck sweater and the newborn was dressed in a pink hoodie.



"Our new love," Legend captioned the photo.

On Tuesday, Teigen introduced her newborn to the world as she shared her first close-up shot. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet click.

Legend and Teigen posted another sweet glimpse of the newest family member with a beautiful photo of Esti alongside her siblings, 6-year-old Luna and Miles, 4.



"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.