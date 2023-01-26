Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are an ‘unnecessary ugliness’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s destruction of the entire Royal Family has been branded an “ugliness” that no one wants to see.



Marlon Bradford, from Memphis, brought this claim to light, according to GB News.

Mr Bradford began everything by saying, “Harry should have recognised he’s not like the rest of us and not exposed all that dirty linen.”

“It’s an ugliness we don’t really want to see, even though all families have that side to them. It’s made so many people uncomfortable.”

Even a saleswoman Sheila Jones, spoke to The Sun about it all, and added, “Meghan and Harry have destroyed the Royal Family,” and “I didn’t like this sort of ‘truth’ — it is over-sharing.”