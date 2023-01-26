Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation

Buckingham Palace has revealed further details about King Charles III's coronation.

Royal family has apparently begun to celebrate the upcoming occasion as they took to their official social media accounts on Thursday to excite royal fans, saying: "100 days to go until the coronation!"



They wrote: "The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023, the first to do so in a century. The Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

"Across the Coronation Weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of this historic occasion.

"On Sunday 7 May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle.

The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country on the same date.

"On Monday 8 May 2023, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas."

Further details about the historic occasion:



Britain's new monarch's coronation - which will be an Anglican service - will involve six basic stages: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

There will also be a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature global music icons and contemporary stars. It will include an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir.