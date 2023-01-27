Prince Andrew to release bombshell that will 'restore shattered reputation'

file footage

Prince Andrew is tipped to make some bombshell revelations which he believes can revive his damaged reputation, as per sources close to the disgraced Duke of York.



Talking to The Sun, insiders shared that Prince Andrew, who fell from royal grace after being embroiled in a sex abuse scandal and over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is telling friends of a ‘big development’ sometime next month.

As per the source: “Prince Andrew says details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him. He says that it will happen next month.”

This comes just as reports of King Charles throwing him out of Buckingham Palace made headlines earlier this week; the Duke of York is already barred from using his Palace office and address.

According to reports, Prince Andrew’s exile from Buckingham Palace comes amid a ten-year-long renovation project, under which his suite is expected to be demolished and reconstructed.

Prince Andrew, however, is expected to retain his reign over the Royal Lodge in Windsor where he's set up home with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.