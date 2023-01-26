 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Maybe I Do star Richard Gere shared his thoughts on marriage

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Maybe I Do star Richard Gere shared his thoughts on marriage
Maybe I Do star Richard Gere shared his thoughts on marriage

Richard Gere has recently addressed the theme of marriage while promoting his upcoming movie Maybe I Do.

In a new interview with Extra, the Pretty Woman actor said, “I've been married three times.”

Richard continued, “There's always two things are going on at the same time in any relationship is that you, as an individual, are still trying to figure out who you are, always.”

Reflecting on the marital relation, the Runaway Bride star explained, “The person that you are today was not the same person you were 50 years ago when the relationship started.”

“They're not the same person. You're not the same people together,” stated the 73-year-old.

Richard mentioned, “So it's a constant checking in to see, ‘Does this work?’ And sometimes it doesn’t.”

“You've gone in different directions and, okay, you’re in different places, and there’s not a reason to stay together anymore,” he added.

Richard, who tied the knot with Alejandra Silva in April 2018, made a rare appearance on the red carpet of his new movie’s special screening in New York.

Meanwhile, Maybe I do will release in theatres on Friday which also stars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hanks receives ‘valuable acting advice’ from A Man Called Otto director

Tom Hanks receives ‘valuable acting advice’ from A Man Called Otto director
Margot Robbie recalls requesting ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs volume

Margot Robbie recalls requesting ‘Babylon’ director to ‘tone down’ drugs volume

Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' not Meghan Markle, claims royal author

Prince Harry 'in the driving seat' not Meghan Markle, claims royal author
Kanye West snaps at paparazzi, blames them for medication

Kanye West snaps at paparazzi, blames them for medication
Priyanka Chopra shares real story behind her matching tattoos with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares real story behind her matching tattoos with Nick Jonas
Meghan Markle ‘happy to let Prince Harry take center stage’

Meghan Markle ‘happy to let Prince Harry take center stage’
Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'
King Charles alleged love-child joins hand with Harry to destroy royal family's celebrations?

King Charles alleged love-child joins hand with Harry to destroy royal family's celebrations?
Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation

Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation
Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’

Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’
Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation

Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation