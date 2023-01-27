Meghan and Harry's friend turns against them?

Omid Scobie, a journalist and co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized biography has said public are already suffering with "Sussex fatigue" and are in danger of losing their most loyal supporters.

Scobie's remarks came as surprise to many royal fans and experts who sees him as friend of Meghan and Harry and often criticize him for taking sides in the dispute between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking on Royally Obsessed podcast, he said, "In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point? I almost feel it's like my duty to follow it every step of the way, but I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general.



Scobie said, "I sympathise with the Sussexes in some ways, because they're only now getting to join the story at this very late stage."

He added"For many years, they weren't able to share their side. They watched others try and tell versions of it or they sat back and watched things reported about them that they didn't agree with or didn't feel were a fair representation of themselves."

The journalist said, "So now they've come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn't know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general."



