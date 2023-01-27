Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after a prank calls

Britney Spears on Thursday asked the public and her fans to respect her privacy after police were called to her home based on some prank phone calls.

Taking to Social media she wrote, "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

She said, "The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."

The singer added, "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."



