'Pathaan' continues to set new records as it earns INR 235 crore globally

Friday Jan 27 2023
Friday Jan 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, who never fails to impress audience, sets the box office on fire with his blockbuster film Pathaan which is collecting whopping numbers from all across the world.

The film that earned over INR 100 crore on the first day of its release has collected around INR 235 crore worldwide on Day 2.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala has been sharing the daily collection of the film. He revealed the Day 2 collection via his twitter account. He tweeted: “#Pathaan crosses INR 235 crs gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.”

Along with the global collection, he also shared the nationwide collection of Pathaan. “#Pathaan out of the world INR 70 crore is expected for Hindi Day 2 in India. A never before record by a huge distance… Early estimates.”

Pathaan released in theatres globally on January 25. The release of the film was no less than an occasion for the fans as they brought cakes and large posters of the film along with them in theatres.

After the first show, the film received a massive response due to which the exhibitors decided to increase 300 more shows. The film has beaten the record of film KGF: Chapter 2.

Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has been released all across the world in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The music of the film has been composed by the famous duo Vishal-Sheykhar, reports IndiaToday. 

