Brad Pitt sports bright orange puffer coat with George Clooney on set of ‘Wolves’

Brad Pitt and his pal George Clooney surprised the onlookers with their rare appearance in New York City on Thursday night.

The dynamic duo was spotted on the set of their upcoming Apple movie Wolves.

The Bullet Train actor, 59, sported a bright orange puffer coat while arriving to the set of his new thriller movie in NYC.

Pitt undoubtedly left his fans stunned with his latest fashion statement. The Academy award-winning star paired his reflective and bright jacket with a purple shirt and brown pants.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor finished his eye-popping colorful look with a lime green beanie and carried a red tote bag to the set.

Pitt was clicked getting out of a black SUV and signing autographs for fans nearby.

Later, the Ocean’s Eleven duo was photographed in a car together, with the latter pointing at something ahead of them.

On Tuesday night, the Babylon star rocked a more dapper look with a leather jacket. Meanwhile, Clooney matched Pitt in a leather jacket, dark grey slacks, and black dress shoes.

The Up in the Air actor was spotted holding a script, while Pitt was clicked holding a beverage.

Pitt and Clooney starrer upcoming flick, possibly titled Wolves, will be written and directed by Jon Watts.