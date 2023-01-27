Gerard Pique receives heat from Shakira’s fans over Clara Chia Marti photo

Shakira’s fans blasted her former partner of 12 years, Gerard Pique, after he dropped a new photo with Clara Chia Marti.



The followers of the Waka Waka hitmaker were left disappointed that only the former Barcelona star was “unfaithful” to the singer, but was flaunting his new romance now to hurt her.

Just days after Shakira brutally dissed Gerard and Clara in her new track BZRP Music Sessions #53, the sports star made his relationship social media official.

The post came amid rumours that Shakira discovered about Gerard’s infidelity through an empty bottle of strawberry jam.

Even though it is not confirmed whether or not Gerard cheated on the Colombian singer, Shakira’s fans are not ready to see the footballer move on so quickly.

"I don't know why!! But it hurts me to see this picture," one fan commented on the photo while another added, "Honey, we know you were crying asking to come back, just live your life on low profile, a time is passing shame."





How can you destroy a home and still find yourself,” one angry user wrote while showering support on the singer, “Shakira you are wonderful we love you and you won't be this home destroyer that will get along well if you did to you you will do to her too. This relationship won't go far.”

“Let's see how long the new watch lasts,” one user penned while referring to Shakira’s diss track in which she slams Gerard saying, “You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

“Only the infidels liking this photo,” one comment read while a user penned on the photo, "Think of all the little kids/young people who follow Piqué and have him as a role model; do you think it's right that he's literally bragging about having been unfaithful and having destroyed his family?????"