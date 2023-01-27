 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Mia Goth calls out Oscars for being 'Very Political' and blocking horror movies from nominations

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Mia Goth expressed her displeasure on Oscars for being biased towards horror films.

On Tuesday, January 24, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

The following day, on January 25, Mia Goth reacted to the Academy's lack of recognition for horror films as she appeared at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her latest scary flick, Infinity Pool, with Alexander Skarsgård, as per People.

Jake Hamilton of Jake's Takes asked Goth for her opinion on why the Academy usually blocks horror movies from getting nominations. She replied, "I think that it's very political."

"It's not entirely based on the quality of a project per se. There's a lot going on there and a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to nominations," the 29-year-old continued.

Goth added. "Maybe I shouldn't say that, but I think that's true. I think a lot of people know that."

The X actress further said that "A change is necessary."

"A shift should take place if they wanted to engage with the wider public. I think it would be of benefit, really, [to nominate horror movies]," she concluded.

Goth received praise for her acting in Pearl from industry legend Martin Scorsese. However, despite Pearl and Jordan Peele's Nope becoming the biggest hits of 2022, they were snubbed by the Academy.

