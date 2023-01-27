 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
Pamela Anderson speaks up on being ‘bullied’ by team of Baywatch movie producers

Pamela Anderson has recently elaborated on being “bullied” by the team of 2017 Baywatch movie to do a cameo “for free”.

In a new interview with Variety, Pamela revealed that the producers of the movie would constantly call me to do this project “as a favour”.

“It was becoming really, really awful. They said they wanted me to do it as a favour,” claimed the 55-year-old.

Pamela continued, “I said, ‘I do favours for animals, not for Paramount’.”

“There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something,” she disclosed.

In the end, Pamela told publication she “agreed to do a cameo without any dialogue”.

“I ended up okay. No complaints,” remarked the actress.

Pamela also pointed out that she didn’t charge well at the time even though Baywatch series was “licensed to Prime Video”.

“The producers of Baywatch made a fortune. I just didn't have the representation back then. Or the know-how,” she commented.

Pamela added, “You don't realise when you're doing a TV show that it's going to be that popular, so you kind of sign your life away.”

For the unversed, the 2017 Baywatch movie was directed by Seth Gordon, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Interestingly, Pamela was shown at the very end in slow-motion and was introduced as the team’s “new captain”.

