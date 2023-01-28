 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles doesn't want to provoke Harry and Meghan by removing their titles says expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

King Charles doesnt want to provoke Harry and Meghan by removing their titles says expert

Royal expert Johnathan Sacerdoti said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their Sussex titles because the royal family doesn't want to escalate the family's "war".

Commenting on the calls for removal of their titles, he said any such move by the Firm could be spun as aggressive by Harry and Meghan.

"The sense that I get is that this is not something they want to do. I think in this war between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family, they're [the Firm] trying to calm things not trying to throw more grenades in," express.co.uk quoted  Sacerdoti as saying.

He said such a move could even spur the Meghan and Harry to write a "Spare 2" or to release another Netflix series.

 The expert said that the working Royals just want to "get on with the job".

He said, "They're not trying to provoke anymore than they're being provoked. I think that trying to remove their titles - by the King - would be seen as, perhaps, an aggressive move or at least Harry and Meghan could dress it up that way. We might have Spare 2 or Netflix volumes seven to 12."

More From Entertainment:

French model showers praises on Prince Harry after reading his book

French model showers praises on Prince Harry after reading his book

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'money' limits questioned by expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'money' limits questioned by expert
Prince Andrew not interested in 'quiet life' after Buckingham Palace exile

Prince Andrew not interested in 'quiet life' after Buckingham Palace exile
Prince Harry to make small trip to UK to return favour to 'unofficial best man'

Prince Harry to make small trip to UK to return favour to 'unofficial best man'
King Charles won't intervene to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles says expert

King Charles won't intervene to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles says expert

'Everything Everywhere' resonates with a diversity of audiences

'Everything Everywhere' resonates with a diversity of audiences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need' to apologise, 'move back' with royals: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need' to apologise, 'move back' with royals: Expert
Prince Harry says he could not ‘kiss’ family ‘no matter how much he loved them’

Prince Harry says he could not ‘kiss’ family ‘no matter how much he loved them’
Princess Diana saw Prince Harry nanny as ‘rival’: ‘Mummy feared replacement’

Princess Diana saw Prince Harry nanny as ‘rival’: ‘Mummy feared replacement’
Prince Harry says with ‘every sin’ he became ‘innately naughty’

Prince Harry says with ‘every sin’ he became ‘innately naughty’
After Prince Harry, actor Alan Cumming deals fresh blow to royal family

After Prince Harry, actor Alan Cumming deals fresh blow to royal family

Prince Harry recalls the day media ‘put me on life support’ to make him seem ‘delicate’

Prince Harry recalls the day media ‘put me on life support’ to make him seem ‘delicate’