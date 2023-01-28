Tristan Thompson fuels reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson fueled reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian as it is reported that he has bought a house worth $12 million in the same neighbourhood as hers.

As reported by OK! Magazine the NBA star’s new property in Hidden Hills is built on a 10,584-square-foot abode and has six bedrooms.

This seems like an effort to stay close to the reality TV star and his two kids, daughter True Thompson, and 6-month-old son, who name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Previously, Kardashian and Thompson sparked rumours of reconciliation after she accompanied him after his mother Andrea Thompson died of a heart attack.

Following the Good American co-founder’s visit, a friends of hers told The Sun that people close to her think she has forgiven the sports star for infidelity.

“Everyone thinks they’re back together - but if you ask her, she says they are just co-parents and nothing more,” said the pal.

“They are always together, and very much a unit - she tries to put it down to the fact they have two children together, and as such are best friends, but it's obvious now that it's more than that.

“Otherwise she would not be by his side on this trip, acting like she’s his ‘other half’,” the source said.

“I don’t think she’ll admit it yet - it makes her look weak taking him back after he humiliated her so badly before.”