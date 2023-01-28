Rob Gronkowski shares engagement plans with Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski opened up about engagement plans with his girlfriend Camille Kostek in a recent interview and revealed that the two often talk about getting engaged but their busy schedules are coming in the way of their marriage, as reported by Fox News.

Rob shared that the two are 'super busy' with their careers at the moment which is why they are not getting engaged. However, he hinted that some development will happen soon.

Rob said, "We're both super busy with our careers right now. … She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for "Sports Illustrated" once again, and then we got the Super Bowl. Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen."

Camille earlier shared that Rob made his first move on her by having a teammate hand her his nametag with his phone number.

Camille said, "I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, ‘Just take it.’ And I was like, 'OK,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again."

Rob and Camille have been together since 2013 and the two will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary in November this year.