Sunday Jan 29 2023
King Charles likely to surprise Harry and Meghan with rare interview

King Charles is expected to react to Prince Harry's allegation in a rare BBC interview ahead of his coronation in May.

According to The Mirror, in the "landmark" interview, the monarch will share his side of the story for the first time since the release of Harry's book "Spare".

In their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan had revealed that the Palace follows "never complain, never explain" policy while dealing with the media.

But the latest report in the British newspaper said palace advisors are debating the prospect of the King using interview to clarify events mentioned in Harry's book.

The report said, Charles might clarify the Megxit incident, in which Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals if the Palace agrees to the interview.

Quoting an unnamed source, the report said, "Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky."

The source said, "Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate."

