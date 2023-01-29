 
Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images

Rajinikanth will be next seen in 'Jailer'

Superstar Rajinikanth has just issued a public notice against people who were wrongly using the actor’s name, voice and image and other unique elements of his personality.

He issued the statement through his lawyer S. Elambharati. The notice read: “His charisma and nature as an actor and a human being has earned him the title ‘Superstar’ called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal would entail a great loss to our client.”

The notice further stated that only the actor has control over the utilization of his name, voice, personality and images.

The Shivaji actor is known be a legend in the entire film industry and have a separate level fan base. He last featured in film Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

At present, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his next project named Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil and Vijayakan.

Jailer is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It will most likely release by the end of this year, reports IndiaToday.   

