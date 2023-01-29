 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
Netflix shares list of top 25 globally trending movies & series

Netflix shares list of top 25 globally trending movies & series

Netflix has unveiled the list of the globally trending movies and series on the platform.

Here's the list of the top 25 trending shows worldwide:

Movies:

  1. Narvik 
  2. JUNG_E 
  3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  4. Inheritance 
  5. All Quiet on the Western Front
  6. Mission Majnu 
  7. The Price of Family 
  8. Puss in Boots 
  9. Sing 
  10. Devotion 
  11. The Pale Blue Eye 
  12. Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa 
  13. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 
  14. Dog Gone 
  15. Alkhallat+ 
  16. Bodies Bodies Bodies 
  17. Jumanji: The Next Level 
  18. Kaapa 
  19. The Croods: A New Age 
  20. Shrek 2
  21. Dhamaka 
  22. The Boss Baby 
  23. Jolt 
  24. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical 
  25. Gangs of New York 

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia 
  2. Record of Ragnarok 
  3. Wednesday 
  4. Şahmaran 
  5. Physical: 100 
  6. Les Combattantes 
  7. Vikings: Valhalla 
  8. La Reina del Sur 
  9. Fauda 
  10. That '90s Show 
  11. Til Money Do Us Part 
  12. Alchemy of Souls
  13. The Glory 
  14. The Interest of Love
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  16. The Unbroken Voice 
  17. Kaleidoscope 
  18. Bling Empire: New York 
  19. Café con aroma de mujer 
  20. Crash Course In Romance 
  21. Alice in Borderland 
  22. The Endless Night 
  23. The Flash 
  24. Awaken 
  25. Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist 

