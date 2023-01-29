 
Meghan Markle's rules for dating Prince Harry revealed: DETAILS

Meghan Markle reportedly set some intense rules for Prince Harry when they first started dating before eventually tying the knot with him in 2018.

In their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which released in December 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an intimate glimpse into their courtship and eventual marriage, with Prince Harry sharing how Meghan set a rule during their dating period.

As per Prince Harry: “We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world and the media joined it.”

After spending a week in the African wilderness together at the very start of their relationship, Meghan set up some terms before heading straight into a romance with her prince, shared Harry.

“She had a two-week rule. We had to see each other in or around two weeks. I said 'how is that even possible with the stuff that I’m doing? I'm not going to be able to travel to see you that much',” he said.

Meghan also revealed that she carried out her own version of intense research on Prince Harry before making a decision about their relationship.

“When people say did you Google him? No, that’s your homework. I asked if I could see his feed. Let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them. That to me was the best barometer,” she revealed.

Since the release of Harry & Meghan late last year, Prince Harry has released his bombshell memoir Spare on January 10, which went on to break sales records. 

