Prince Harry ‘not genuine’ with King Charles: ‘Just stay away!’

File Footage

Prince Harry warned against demanding a reconciliation with the Royal Family under ‘false pretenses’.



Psychologist and author Dr. Michael Acton issued this warning to Prince Harry.

The writer broke it all down to Showbiz Cheat Sheet and admitted, “The family will never be the same again after he’s thrown them under the bus.”

“And in order to reconcile, he has to go in with an absolute genuine wish to forgive and accept responsibility for his part and forgive himself and accept what their responsibility was in their part.”

“If Prince Harry wasn’t going to the family with this insight, he should stay away because it would be incredibly dangerous for him to enter into a relationship with the family again under false pretenses or any ulterior motive other than to be genuine, real, loving, and kind.”