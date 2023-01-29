 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television: Craig Mazin
'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin

Craig Mazin, co-showrunner of HBO critical-hit show The Last of Us, previously hinted at the series' second season.

Speaking to IGN at the show's red carpet premiere the previous month, Mazin said that they had already "started to talk about" how they would adapt Part II.

"It's a big animal to take apart, you know?" he said. "Because it's a much bigger story, and it's a more complicated story. It's a beautiful story."

"It's more than a season's worth of television, for sure," he added.

HBO greenlighted the renewal of the show. While executive producer Neil Druckmann opened up, saying that Season 2 would focus on the story of The Last of Us Part II.

The massive number tuned in for the video game adaptation series makes the second-best debut in the last decade of HBO, only behind by the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weekend getaway with their blended family
Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo

Megan Fox goes from brunette to blonde in new photo
Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ in another controversy thanks to artist Jake Chapman
Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series

Tom Holland’s brother makes Netflix debut with this series
Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films

Brendan Fraser admits he ‘doesn’t want to look’ the way he did in ‘Mummy’ films
‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner shares why Netflix cut Season 2 episode count

‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner shares why Netflix cut Season 2 episode count
Google has a surprise for ‘The Last of Us’ fans’: Find out here

Google has a surprise for ‘The Last of Us’ fans’: Find out here
Royal Family fears Meghan Markle will expose ‘laws of predatory capitalism’?

Royal Family fears Meghan Markle will expose ‘laws of predatory capitalism’?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘avoid risky behavior’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to ‘avoid risky behavior’