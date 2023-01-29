'The Last of Us Part 2 more than a season’s worth of television': Craig Mazin

Craig Mazin, co-showrunner of HBO critical-hit show The Last of Us, previously hinted at the series' second season.

Speaking to IGN at the show's red carpet premiere the previous month, Mazin said that they had already "started to talk about" how they would adapt Part II.



"It's a big animal to take apart, you know?" he said. "Because it's a much bigger story, and it's a more complicated story. It's a beautiful story."

"It's more than a season's worth of television, for sure," he added.

HBO greenlighted the renewal of the show. While executive producer Neil Druckmann opened up, saying that Season 2 would focus on the story of The Last of Us Part II.

The massive number tuned in for the video game adaptation series makes the second-best debut in the last decade of HBO, only behind by the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon.