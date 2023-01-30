 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Royal critics and commentators have begun to speculate about the future of the monarchy in England as King Charles III faces several challenges that cannot be underestimated at such a difficult time of the Firm.

Some commentators think that Prince Andrew's scandals and Harry's revelations in his book Spare have badly damaged the monarchy, adding the future of the Firm does not seem bright. 

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, in his latest column for The Sun, appeared fearing that the Duke of York's scandalous friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Harry’s explosive insight into the royal family with his memoir, Spare, could spell the downfall of the Firm.

Clarkson added: "People are saying that thanks to Prince Andrew and Harry’s book, the whole royal thing is broken, that you could take it down to Jay Blades’ Repair Shop barn but the experts would be forced to conclude that all of the king’s horseman and all of the king’s men couldn’t possibly put it back together again.

He continued: "I see their point. The monarchy is built on a foundation of mysticism. It derives its magic powers from forces we don’t understand. It’s an institution built on fairy dust. And that is lost somewhat when they’re all falling in dog bowls and, like Prince Andrew, giving money to girls they’ve never met."

He concluded by predicting that if a president was indeed chosen after Charles’ reign comes to an end, the public would "look at William and Kate and think: ‘You know what, I’d rather have them’."

