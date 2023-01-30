King Charles to set up 'agreement' with William for Harry coronation invite

King Charles III would reportedly lay down some terms and conditions to have Prince Harry attend his coronation.

The historic event, which is set to take place in May, will mark His Majesty's official introduction as the new monarch of Britain.

While many predict whether Harry will join the celebrations, an insider spills elder brother Prince William is to object his invitation.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday: "The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions.

"The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.

"Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter."

Meanwhile, the King is looking forward to 'strike an agreement' to have his younger son at the coronation.