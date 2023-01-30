 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to set up 'agreement' with William for Harry coronation invite

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

King Charles III would reportedly lay down some terms and conditions to have Prince Harry attend his coronation.

The historic event, which is set to take place in May, will mark His Majesty's official introduction as the new monarch of Britain.

While many predict whether Harry will join the celebrations, an insider spills elder brother Prince William is to object his invitation.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday: "The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions.

"The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.

"Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter."

Meanwhile, the King is looking forward to 'strike an agreement' to have his younger son at the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shocked' by 'negative pushback' from 'Spare'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shocked' by 'negative pushback' from 'Spare'
Prince Harry believed Princess Diana will ‘shock’ world in post-death conference

Prince Harry believed Princess Diana will ‘shock’ world in post-death conference
'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'
Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'

Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'
Prince Harry admits Queen mother ‘loathed’ King Edward for choosing American woman

Prince Harry admits Queen mother ‘loathed’ King Edward for choosing American woman
Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles

Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles
Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’

Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’
Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger

Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger
Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'

Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'
Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals