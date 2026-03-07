Nicola Peltz maintains silence on Beckhams feud after Brooklyn's birthday

Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham stick together amid rift with the Beckhams

Nicola Peltz has decided to move on from the messy feud between her husband Brooklyn Beckham and his family.

The 31-year-old actress stayed mum on the subject as an interview brought it up, and quickly shifted focus to her creative work.

The Bates Motel star is gearing up for the release of her upcoming ballet film, Prima, and said that she is too busy working on it to spend her attention elsewhere.

“I’ve been editing my next film [Prima] for the past two and a half weeks. So honestly, I’ve been in the editing room. We haven’t had weekends. We’ve just been trying to make a deadline [for Cannes],” Peltz shared when asked about the public feud in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Beauty actress went on to subtly clarify that her move is all she is focused on, noting, “it’s been so amazing to just put my focus on that and be creative. It’s been really fun doing that, and I’m really excited for it to come out.”

Nicola has maintained her silence on the Beckham family drama ever since the matter became public.

While Brooklyn has officially made a statement to cut his family off, the actress is focused on her work and their life together.