Harry Styles marks first milestone with 'Kiss All The Time' after release

Harry Styles makes new record with fourth studio album

Harry Styles achieved a new record with the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, soon after its release on March 6.

The 31-year-old musician earned a total of 63.05 million streams on the release day, making it the biggest album debut of 2026 as of yet.

The One Direction alum released the album at midnight, and followed it with a surprise release of the American Girls music video, which made it the second single of the album after Aperture.

Styles released the first single back in January, along with a music video which set the tone for his new album.

Styles' new album follows Harry's House which came out in 2022.

Speaking about his long hiatus, and how it inspired the present album he previously shared, "At the end of the tour, the idea of taking time out felt insane. I didn’t know if I could do it, but it was the right time for me. We’d finished the tour in July and I was turning 30 in February. It was time for me to stop for a bit and pay some attention to other parts of my life.”

In his time slowing down, the Falling hitmaker explored different parts of his life, and experimented with different hobbies than he was used to. In the end, it sparked a vulnerability and honesty in his lyrics which he couldn't find before.