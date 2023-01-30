Katy Perry joins fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at Arts Gala

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr were all smiles as they walked the red carpet of the 20th annual G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 28, 2023, Page Six.

The California Gurls crooner – who is engaged to the supermodel’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom also shares two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove – stunned in a gold ensemble by Australian brand Zimmerman during the evening. Perry’s look consisted of a metallic bra top and a matching ballgown-style skirt. The singer, 38, completed her getup with gold bracelets, gold drop earrings and a glamorous updo.

Meanwhile, Kerr, 39, Kerr, who was the recipient of the Excellence in the Arts award, opted for a white strapless, ruffled cocktail dress. The former Victoria’s Secret angel accessorised with glittering silver earrings and silver pumps, styling her hair in classic loose waves.

At the event, Kerr – who shares son Flynn, 11, with Bloom – was playfully introduced by Perry.

“Some of you might be confused about why I’m introducing Miranda. That doesn’t play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives,” Perry began.

“And yes, it’s true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [her husband] Evan [Spiegel], but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love. And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations.”

Perry added that she is “proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty.”

She joked that Kerr, who is mom to sons Flynn, 12, and Hart, 4, and Myles, 3, with Speigel, is “dedicated to her three beautiful boys, her partner and that smoking hot bod.”

“I’m so grateful for our modern blended family. It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with,” the Firework singer concluded.