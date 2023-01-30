 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘ball in their court’ over King Charles’ coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have the ball in their court’ over attending King Charles’ coronation, despite what Prince Harry says, a royal expert has suggested.

Referring to Prince Harry’s comments in a promo interview for Spare released earlier this month in which he said that the ball was in the Royal Family’s court when it came to him and Meghan attending King Charles’ coronation in May, royal expert Katie Nicholl said she thought the opposite.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said: “It was interesting hearing Harry saying that the ball is in the royal family’s court. I think, actually, when it comes to the coronation, the ball’s going to be in the Sussexes’ court.”

Nicholl then added: “Because I think there will be an invitation from the king, I think he wants to be magnanimous, I think he wants to take a leaf out of the queen’s book.”

“I think he ultimately wants to heal the rift and wants his son at his coronation, so I think they will be invited. However, it will be down to Harry and Meghan as to whether they attend,” Nicholl concluded.

This comes after another royal expert, Ingrid Seward, suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually have ‘added incentive’ to attend Charles’ historic coronation; they could meet Princess Eugenie who is currently expecting her second child.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’

Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation
Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’

Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies
Prince Andrew eyeing $100 million lawsuit against accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew eyeing $100 million lawsuit against accuser Virginia Giuffre
Adele reveals her father once placed trash bag over her head

Adele reveals her father once placed trash bag over her head
Kate Middleton uses ‘superhero costume’ to appear bold and confident, says expert

Kate Middleton uses ‘superhero costume’ to appear bold and confident, says expert
Victoria Beckham sends love to Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira on marriage

Victoria Beckham sends love to Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira on marriage
Meghan Markle’s ‘signs of turmoil’ over UK treatment exposed

Meghan Markle’s ‘signs of turmoil’ over UK treatment exposed
Katy Perry joins fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at Arts Gala

Katy Perry joins fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at Arts Gala
Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts coming together for body swap comedy: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts coming together for body swap comedy: Report