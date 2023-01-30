Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘ball in their court’ over King Charles’ coronation

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have the ball in their court’ over attending King Charles’ coronation, despite what Prince Harry says, a royal expert has suggested.



Referring to Prince Harry’s comments in a promo interview for Spare released earlier this month in which he said that the ball was in the Royal Family’s court when it came to him and Meghan attending King Charles’ coronation in May, royal expert Katie Nicholl said she thought the opposite.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said: “It was interesting hearing Harry saying that the ball is in the royal family’s court. I think, actually, when it comes to the coronation, the ball’s going to be in the Sussexes’ court.”

Nicholl then added: “Because I think there will be an invitation from the king, I think he wants to be magnanimous, I think he wants to take a leaf out of the queen’s book.”

“I think he ultimately wants to heal the rift and wants his son at his coronation, so I think they will be invited. However, it will be down to Harry and Meghan as to whether they attend,” Nicholl concluded.

This comes after another royal expert, Ingrid Seward, suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually have ‘added incentive’ to attend Charles’ historic coronation; they could meet Princess Eugenie who is currently expecting her second child.