Monday Jan 30 2023
King Charles needs to 'draw a line' with Prince Harry with tell-all

Monday Jan 30, 2023

King Charles has been called to ‘use’ his upcoming tell-all interview to ‘draw a firm line’ between him and Prince Harry.

Writers from The Mirror made these revelations regarding King Charles’ upcoming interview.

The piece reads, “It feels like the whole world is transfixed, once again, by the Royal soap opera.

“Harry and Meghan have spent a long time telling their story. Then telling it again. Then making a documentary about it. Then bringing out a book.”

By now, “the revelations have been sensational.”

“Of course, the Sussexes have a right to air their views. But the thing that hasn’t sat right is this has been one-way traffic.”

When it comes to King Charles and the resounding silence, “every allegation from Harry is met by a dignified silence.”

“Privately, the King and the Prince of Wales must be furious, embarrassed, wanting to hit back and wanting to stop the confessional torrent. But they haven’t. Until now.”

The writer warns that while “Insiders say any mention of Harry could inflame a delicate situation. But surely this would be the right forum to put matters on the record.”

“He must use the upcoming interview to draw a line under the problems with his youngest son.”

