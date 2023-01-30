 
Britney Spears says she's not 'having a breakdown' as she reactivates Instagram

Britney Spears came back on Instagram as she shared a lengthy note telling her fans she’s not having a mental breakdown following recent Police wellness check.

After asking her fans to respect her privacy post Police drama, the Toxic hitmaker made it clear she can activate and reactivate her social media handles whenever she wants to.

“Since everyone thinks they know my story,” Spears penned. “THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there.”

“It’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life,” she added.

“I have never felt better !!! Nope, I’m not this girl or that girl… I am River Red… and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights… for 15 years… gives me an opportunity to succeed!!!

She continued: “Opportunity to know I matter and maybe if you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand. Still learning this no rules thing … I don’t think so limited … I feel younger and in awe …”

“Unfortunately I’m boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!! I’ve waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better ... Stay blessed and driven … SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE … Nahhh, I’d rather show my (expletive)!!!

Before concluding, the popstar added, “PS yes I took my Instagram down and now it’s back up because I can !!!”

For the unversed, Spears fans called cops after she deleted her Instagram as they were worried something bad has happened to the singer.

