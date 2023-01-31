Prince Harry ‘exile from his country’ and ‘shorn of his friends’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s alleged ‘exile’ has reportedly left him ‘shorn of his friends’ and in nothing more than a ‘superficial cafe society’.



Royal biographer and author Andrew Lownie issued this claim about Prince Harry.

He made these admissions to Express UK, and said, “Harry will be an exile from his country, shorn of his friends and existing in a superficial cafe society.”

He even referenced the decision with memoirs and how both, Prince Harry and Edward chose to go the same route.

The similarities even stem down towards their media portrayal and how a once ‘romantic and carefree’ Edward became a man who ‘visibly distressed his subjects’