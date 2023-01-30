King Charles secret plan about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles III reportedly wants his son Prince Harry to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey with his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet.



The monarch, as per reports, has appealed the Archbishop of Canterbury to play his role to broker a deal with the Duke in this regard.

Speculations have grown about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the ceremony even being one of the arch critics of the Firm's policies. In his memoire Spare, the Duke has left nothing to be spared by making a series of new attacks on their royal relatives.

Despite this all, Charles wants his son to be with him at his big event, sparking questions about the monarch's intentions about the couple.

A source, close to the palace, has suggested that the monarch believes that the absence of Harry and Meghan at the ceremony would cause a bigger distraction than their presence and so is prepared to try and persuade them to make an appearance even though Prince William is not supporting the King's this reported decision.