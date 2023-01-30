Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have officially welcomed a new addition to their family of four.



On Monday, January 30, sources confirmed the Maroon 5 frontman and former Victoria's Secret model have become parents of three.

As per People, the couple, who is already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not delved into any details regarding their third baby.

Speaking previously with Entertainment Tonight, Behati, 34, said, "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it."