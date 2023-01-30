 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have officially welcomed a new addition to their family of four.

On Monday, January 30, sources confirmed the Maroon 5 frontman and former Victoria's Secret model have become parents of three.

As per People, the couple, who is already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not delved into any details regarding their third baby.

Speaking previously with Entertainment Tonight, Behati, 34, said, "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it."

More From Entertainment:

Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert

Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert
Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brant's death

Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brant's death
Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team

Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team
Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies
Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award

Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award
Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown

Christine Brown is dating again after split with ex-husband Kody Brown
Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet

Shazam! star Zachary Levi lands into trouble over Pfizer tweet
Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan

Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan
Steve McQueen on why Barack Obama’s presidency was important for 12 Years A Slave

Steve McQueen on why Barack Obama’s presidency was important for 12 Years A Slave
Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death

Michelle Williams opens up about being followed by paps after Heath Ledger’s death
Miranda Kerr feels grateful for her 3 sons

Miranda Kerr feels grateful for her 3 sons