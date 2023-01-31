 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Rupert Grint has a WhatsApp group with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars to keep the bonding strong

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Rupert Grint has a WhatsApp group with his Harry Potter co-stars to keep the bonding strong

Rupert Grint and his Harry Potter co-stars are going strong for years because of their WhatsApp group.

In a GQ Hype cover profile on January 30, Rupert Grint opened up on filming the Harry Potter films, "I didn't go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences."

Grint's costar Tom Felton also told the outlet that they have a WhatsApp group chat called "The Potterheads," also a the nickname for the Harry Potter fans.

Speaking about the cast's dynamic, the 34-year-old said, "We're still trying to figure out what life looks like on the other side of this massive cultural thing."

Rupert Grint has a WhatsApp group with his Harry Potter co-stars to keep the bonding strong


More From Entertainment:

Marilyn Manson sued for sexually assaulting underage girl in 1990s

Marilyn Manson sued for sexually assaulting underage girl in 1990s
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation faces questions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation faces questions
Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker is alive

Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker is alive
Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing

Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

King Charles secret plan about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles secret plan about Harry, Meghan revealed
Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert

Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert
Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brant's death

Stephanie Seymour candidly speak on healing in first interview after son Harry Brant's death
Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team

Blake Lively makes joke at husband Ryan Reynolds over a soccer game played by his team
Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on new movie set after Oscar nomination
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why audience reluctant to accept female-led Marvel movies
Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award

Alan Cumming responds to the ‘global impact’ he received after returning OBE award