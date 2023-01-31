 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

All eyes are on King Charles III and his upcoming coronation amid Prince Harry’s bombshell claims in the Netflix series and memoir Spare.

However, as a body language expert noted, Charles’ reign could face another threat as his brother Prince Edward is seemingly feuding with the monarch.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex attended the Royal Variety Performance late last year where everyone sang the national anthem “God Save the King” but Edward didn’t.

Speaking with Express, body language expert Judi James analysed: “Prince Edward’s choice to not sing the national anthem at the Royal Variety show looked like a very powerful and deliberate statement.”

“But what was he trying to signal? Speculation ranged from a possible rift between him and King Charles to the suggestion that he might have been assuming the role of king himself, as the monarch is usually the only person to not join in the singing in public,” Judi added.

She further explained: “[Edward’s] eyes are looking up and his blink rate is normal, which would make it unlikely to be a gesture based on angry rebellion or refusal to honour his brother. His lips are closed but not clamped tight and there is the very hint of a slight, wistful smile.”

