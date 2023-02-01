Lil Wayne announces 28-city North American tour in 2023

Lil Wayne announced that he will be embarking on a 28-city North American tour called the ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’ in early spring, per Rolling Stone.

Presented by Young Money and Rolling Loud, the tour will see the A Milli rapper kicking off the tour on April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis.

He will criss-cross the U.S. and Canada over the next month-and-a-half and the run will finally wrap May 13 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd, on Ticketmaster.com.

The Welcome to Tha Carter Tour announcement comes as Lil Wayne prepares to receive a special honour from the Recording Academy’s annual Black Music collective event, taking place February 2nd, three days before the 2023 Grammys.

Wayne — a four-time Grammy winner — will receive the Global Impact Award, along with two of his celebrated peers, Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre.

Lil Wayne was featured on DJ Khaled’s God Did along with Rick Ross, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy, which is nominated for three Grammys, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.