 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Lil Wayne announces 28-city North American tour in 2023

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Lil Wayne announces 28-city North American tour in 2023
Lil Wayne announces 28-city North American tour in 2023

Lil Wayne announced that he will be embarking on a 28-city North American tour called the ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’ in early spring, per Rolling Stone.

Presented by Young Money and Rolling Loud, the tour will see the A Milli rapper kicking off the tour on April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis.

He will criss-cross the U.S. and Canada over the next month-and-a-half and the run will finally wrap May 13 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd, on Ticketmaster.com.

The Welcome to Tha Carter Tour announcement comes as Lil Wayne prepares to receive a special honour from the Recording Academy’s annual Black Music collective event, taking place February 2nd, three days before the 2023 Grammys.

Wayne — a four-time Grammy winner — will receive the Global Impact Award, along with two of his celebrated peers, Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre.

Lil Wayne was featured on DJ Khaled’s God Did along with Rick Ross, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy, which is nominated for three Grammys, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan's tactics have backfired on them says expert

Harry and Meghan's tactics have backfired on them says expert

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough
Alec Baldwin charged for 'recklessness' in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin charged for 'recklessness' in 'Rust' shooting
King Charles 'never read' news to protect himself, says Prince Harry

King Charles 'never read' news to protect himself, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry has to 'show' he is 'trustworthy' before coming to coronation

Prince Harry has to 'show' he is 'trustworthy' before coming to coronation
Meghan Markle took private jets after 'lecturing the world' about 'saving environment'

Meghan Markle took private jets after 'lecturing the world' about 'saving environment'
Prince Harry told girlfriend Chelsy Davy to treat paps like ‘chronic illness’

Prince Harry told girlfriend Chelsy Davy to treat paps like ‘chronic illness’
King Charles, Camilla marriage was ‘blocked’ by ‘some force’ in universe: Harry

King Charles, Camilla marriage was ‘blocked’ by ‘some force’ in universe: Harry
Prince Harry says girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘yawned’ at his Prince title

Prince Harry says girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘yawned’ at his Prince title
King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’

King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’
King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry

King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry
Prince Harry wanted to hold press conference to tell world ‘I didn’t cheat’

Prince Harry wanted to hold press conference to tell world ‘I didn’t cheat’