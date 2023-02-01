Kiara Adani visits designer Manish Malhotra to finalize her wedding outfit: Reports

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to tie the knot on February 6, reports

Amid their wedding rumors, both Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making gestures nowadays hinting towards their marriage; reportedly the couple is expected to make the big announcement soon.

To elaborate, actor Kiara has been recently spotted outside famous designer Manish Malhotra’s residence on January 31. According to the reports, the actor went there to finalize her wedding outfit. She arrived Manish’s place for her last-minute trial. She was spotted wearing a black oversized sweatshirt along with a pair of black trousers.

Reports reveal that the couple have especially opted for a custom-made outfit by Malhotra for their wedding.



On the other hand, Siddharth is currently in his hometown, Delhi. The Shershah actor is reportedly looking after the last-minute preparations of his wedding personally.

Moreover, there are also some unconfirmed reports as per which the actor will be leaving for Rajasthan from Delhi for his wedding with his parents and close family members.

Rumours had it that Advani and Malhotra will be getting married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding is going to be a typical Punjabi ceremony along with pre-wedding festivities that will include; Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet, reports PinkVilla.