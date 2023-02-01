Nick Jonas talks of baby Malti Marie debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony

Nick Jonas said he was “very impressed” with his and wife Priyanka Chopra’s baby girl Malti Marie’s “chill” demeanor at her debut.

The lovebirds introduced their little bundle of joy to the world at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The couple’s one-year-old made headlines as she accompanied her parents at the event donning an adorable tan jacket with matching shorts.

“She was super chill the whole time,” Nick told Access Hollywood following the event where he along with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame's 2,745th star.

“I was very impressed,” he added “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.”

The singer jokingly said that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.”

During the ceremony, Nick gave a sweet tribute to his girl from the stage, saying, “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Nick and the Quantico star welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January last year, and did not reveal her face to the public till the event.

“I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” Priyanka spoke of their decision to British Vogue. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter.”

“She’s not going to be gossip,” she added. “It’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”