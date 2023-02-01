Salma Hayek talks on filming dance scene with Channing Tatum that ‘nearly killed’ her

Salma Hayek shared an epic behind-the-scene story about filming for dance scene with Channing Tatum for their film Magic Mike's Last Dance.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she explained on the ABC late-night show.

Hayek continued, “[Tatum] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, so, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

The México-born star added, “Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'”

Hayek had previously talked about the physicality of filming the lap dance scene.

“It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek told Entertainment Tonight “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance cast includes Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo and Nas Ganev, among others.

The film is expected to debut in theatres on February 10, 2023.