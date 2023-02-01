DC Comics fandom celebrates return of ‘Swamp Thing’ to big screen

LOS ANGELES: He looks like a giant, angry vegetable and fights tirelessly to protect his wetland home. He has made his way from comic books to film, television and video games. His name is Swamp Thing, and he is returning to the big screen with his own horror movie on a revamped DC Studios slate.



In DC Comics, Swamp Thing interacts with several other characters' storylines, making him a common thread throughout the greater DC Universe, often helping to save it.

Fans on Tuesday reveled in DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's plans to bring the superhero back into the cinematic mix.

“Makes sense, if they want to cover the corners of established parts of DC, Swamp Thing is a must,” The Raven's Loft tweeted.

Josh Parker also tweeted: "I'm honestly really glad we're getting Swamp Thing back."

Another project that garnered fan praise is a TV series for Amanda Waller, the leader of the Suicide Squad, played by Viola Davis.

“She’s the perfect way to get characters together,” Playboi Cyr tweeted.

The early positive reaction is a boon for Gunn, the director of three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies at Marvel, who hit some criticism early on with his plans for the DC Universe under new owner Warner Bros Discovery.

In December, Gunn said that a Superman movie without lead actor Henry Cavill will be part of the DC slate and Cavill will not reprise the role because the movie focuses on “an earlier part of Superman’s life.”

For many fans, this was the first of many unsatisfying answers. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted more disappointing news for some DC fans: “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.”

While fans were overwhelmingly positive about Gunn's direction, some were skeptical.