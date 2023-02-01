 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate's lawyer Tina Glandian says 'system has failed' as court rejects appeal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who were arrested last month on suspicion of human trafficking and rape by the Romanian police, will remain in custody for another month after an appeal against their detention has been rejected.

In January, a judge extended the British-American influencer and his brother's detention until 27 February - a decision upheld by the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

The judge explained his decision as saying: "the capacity… of the defendants to exercise permanent psychological control over the victims, including by resorting to constant acts of violence".

A new US legal advisor to the Tate brothers Tina Glandian, who has experience in representing high-profile figures such as Mike Tyson and Chris Brown, has argued that their detention without charge for more than 30 days was a violation of international human rights law.

Speaking to reporters before the appeal was rejected, she alleged that "outside pressures" had impacted the case on the case, but declined to explain what those pressures might be, adding: "So far the system has failed."

Tina Glandian's appointment is being seen as an important development in the case as it could bring a new approach to the Tates' legal team, as they try to secure the brothers' release from preventative custody. The former Kickboxer champion and his brother have also hired a communications specialist to respond to media interest in the case.

