Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch

Cara Delevingne recently mocked her age in a hilarious video on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the supermodel, who turned 30 in August 2022, could be seen lip-syncing lines posted by user @thevibewithky.

In the clip, Cara was seen donning an orange top doing a skit, which portrayed the model making a plan with a friend.

Her friend discussed about meeting at 9 p.m. and going out later.

With her interesting facial expressions, Cara appeared shocked at the suggestion of meeting so late.

She responded “9 p.m.? That’s considered earlier?”

Captioning the hilarious video, Cara wrote, “This is 30.”

Courteney Cox commented, “Why are you so good at this??? I could watch this on a loop!”

Moreover, Chelsea Handler also said, “This is good timing. Very good.”

Meanwhile, fans also showered their love to the skit as one user mentioned, “Omg cara you're amazing.”

“9pm! Is that a sleepover?” another added.

Other quipped, “And at 40 it's 7pm!”

