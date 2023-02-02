Bhumi Pednekar reunites with Rajkumar Rao after 'Badhai Do': Details inside

Bhumi and Rajkumar to star in film 'Bheed'

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to collaborate with actor Rajkumar Rao once again after their romantic-comedy film Badhai Do.

Bhumi shared a picture from the set of new film Bheed for her fans on Twitter where she, Rajkumar and director Anubhav Sinha can be seen focusing on the script. It looks like the two actors are being briefed about the scene.

Rao can be seen dressed in police uniform hinting that he might be playing a cop in the film. Pednekar wrote: “Presenting Bheed, a social drama, shedding light on the dichotomy and complexities through the toughest times our country faced! Releasing in cinemas on 24th March, 2023.”

Film Bheed will be a socio-political drama based on the times of pandemic and the lockdowns imposed at the time. Fans are very excited and have great expectations with this film as well keeping in mind Anubhav’s previous films namely; Article 15, Thappad, Mulk and many more.

It seems to be a pretty busy year for the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor as she further has five more releases in 2023 apart from Bheed. Reportedly, she has Afwaah, Bhakshak, Mere Husband Ki Biwi and The Lady Killer in the pipeline.

As per News18, Bhumi Pednekar said: “With six films releasing this year, I'm putting it out in the universe that 2023 will be my year in cinema as an actor. Given the diversity of these films and the powerful women that I will essay in the film, I don't think I could push myself any further to showcase the variety of roles that I can play as an artiste.”