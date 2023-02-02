Harry Styles successfully concludes global ‘Love On Tour’ on his 29th birthday

Harry Styles successfully concluded his sell-out worldwide Love on Tour in Greater Palm Springs on Wednesday.

The As It Was crooner looked stunning as he performed on the last show of his epic North American run of his hit tour at the Acrisure Arena on his 29th birthday (February 1st).

Styles wowed the crowd as he showed off his unique sense of style in a glitzy pink rhinestone outfit.

The Harry’s House superstar went shirtless under the heavily-sequinned jacket. Keeping his torso tattoos on display, he completed the look with matching trousers.

Styles performed his biggest hits as he announced that it was his birthday.

After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced that he would play two final nights at Acrisure Arena on January 31 and Feb. 1.

Styles is on a winning streak as he successfully concluded his global tour, the singer has bagged six Grammy nominations, including album, record and song of the year.